‘Was echoing public sentiments,’ says Cong's Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury after receiving flak over ‘pagal PM’ remark

On Wednesday, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury issued a clarification amid outrage over his "pagal PM" remark for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that he was only “echoing the sentiments of the public and was voicing what the public was reacting already over the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 notes”.

The Congress president for West Bengal was slammed for using foul language while speaking on the issue of the Rs 2,000 note denomination. Slamming the Centre over the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 currency notes from circulation, senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday made controversial remarks against PM Modi. Addressing a press conference, the Lok Sabha MP said, "Again, all of a sudden, he (PM Modi) announced the scrapping of Rs 2,000 notes. He is not Modi, he is 'Pagla Modi'. People are calling him 'Pagla Modi'. The country's economy is already dwindling and he has further taken this step to worsen the situation. Now, Rs 2000 notes will not run in the market."

#WATCH | Murshidabad, West Bengal | While speaking on the issue of #Rs2000CurrencyNote, West Bengal Congress president and MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury gets abusive; says, "...he is not Modi but pagala Modi. People called him 'pagala Modi'..." (23.05.2023) pic.twitter.com/BCQyw0c8wL — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2023

While addressing the media on RBI’s move of withdrawing the Rs 2,000 notes, he also talked about the meeting that happened between AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata on Tuesday. Chowdhury said, “Now people of India are frustrated with Modi. People are saying Modi is "pagal" Modi. Now that people have gone against Modi, parties like AAP and TMC are trying to be relevant.”

“AAP and TMC's main aim is to destroy Congress,” Chowdhury remarked on the Mamata-Kejriwal meeting.

The leader further said that there is no need to conduct meetings in Kolkata for a "mahajot" against the BJP. “Both Didi and Kejriwal share close relations, but if you notice, both parties intend to prosper by destroying the Congress. Their only aim is to finish the Congress. So they never want to fight against the BJP,” the Congress leader said while speaking to the media in his constituency Behrampore in Murshidabad district.

