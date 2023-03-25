Watch: New CCTV footage shows Amritpal Singh wearing a jacket and walking in Patiala

Fugitive Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh, who is on the run, was seen wearing a shirt, pants and jacket in a new CCTV footage. The visuals on March 19 showed him walking on the streets of Patiala. The footage accessed by India Today showed the radical leader entering a house and talking to someone on the phone.

This is not the first time Singh was seen on the streets of Punjab. Several CCTV footage dropped hints of his movement. He was recently spotted crossing the street in a light-blue shirt and black pants with a black umbrella and a small bag in Kurukshetra’s Shahabad area.

A photograph of Singh surfaced on March 22, which showed him carrying his “getaway” bike on a cart. Singh reportedly fled on this bike after changing cars while being chased by the Punjab police. He is seen wearing a pink turban in this picture.

Punjab police have released multiple images of Amritpal Singh in various poses — with and without a beard — so that he can be apprehended even if he entirely changes his appearance.

On March 23, a new FIR was filed against Amritpal Singh for extortion and rioting after the complaint by the 'granthi' of a gurdwara in Jalandhar where the pro-Khalistan preacher changed his clothes and fled on a bike to escape the police crackdown on his outfit.

Following the complaint, police registered a case against the radical preacher and four unidentified aides under various IPC sections including 386 (extortion by putting a person in fear of death), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 148 (rioting), as well as the Arms Act at Shahkot police station in Jalandhar.

The police launched a crackdown on Singh and his supporters after they broke into the Ajnala police station demanding the release of his aide Lovepreet Singh Toofan in February. Singh had also threatened Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Singh said that Shah might meet the same fate as the former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi.

