Watch: Security breach at Bharat Jodo Yatra, man tries to hug Rahul Gandhi

In what is seen as a major security breach in the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra, a man rushed towards Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Hoshiarpur, Punjab, on Tuesday. The man tried to hug Rahul Gandhi but was pushed away by the Congress leaders present on the spot.

Dr Raj Kumar, the Congress legislator from Chabbewal, was walking with Gandhi when the incident happened. He said, “The man is likely to have tried to hug Rahul out of excitement. He had just touched Rahul when he was quickly pushed away.”

A video shared on social media platforms shows a man in a yellow jacket rushing towards Rahul Gandhi and trying to hug him but was pushed away by the Congress Chief Amrinder Singh Raja and other party members.

#WATCH | Punjab: A man tried to hug Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Hoshiarpur, was later pulled away by workers.



Hoshiarpur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sartaj Singh Chahal came forwards and said, “Preliminary enquiries suggest that the man was one of the local Congress activists and was with Congress volunteers. Prima facie, it was not a security breach. We are trying to gather more information about the man,”

Earlier, Congress wrote a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah citing “security breaches” during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in the national capital area and demanded the course of action regarding the same.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed on Tuesday morning in Hoshiarpur's Tanda that will halt for the night at Mukerian.

Partry’s senior leader, Punjab chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, Harish Chaudhary and Raj Kumar Chabbewal, were there to accompany Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo. Bharat Jodo Yatra commenced from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on 7th September and will be set to conclude on 30th January at Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir.

