Who was Bipin Rawat, India's first Chief of Defence Staff

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and 13 others died in an IAF chopper crash in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor on Wednesday. The ill-fated military chopper crashed at Coonoor in Nilgiris district in the state.

"An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. An Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident," IAF had said in a statement earlier in the day.

CDS Rawat was on his way to Defence Staff College in Wellington from the IAF base in Sulur near Coimbatore when the accident took place. Besides him, his wife Madhulika Rawat, defence assistant, security commandos and an IAF pilot were on board the chopper when it crashed.

An outstanding career



CDS General Bipin Rawat was appointed the first tri-service chief with effect from December 31, 2019, after the government announced the creation of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) post. The formation of the CDS post was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019 during his Independence Day speech.



His tenure as the Army Chief drew to a close in December 2019, thereby becoming the first sitting Chief of Army Staff to be designated to the top post.



As the CDS, he was a one-point advisor to the government on matters pertaining to the military and functioned with the key objective of integrating the three services - Army, Navy and the Indian Air Force (IAF). Rawat took charge of the Indian Army from General Dalbir Singh Suhar on December 17, 2016, as the 27th Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

Here's a look at CDS General Bipin Rawat's stellar career: