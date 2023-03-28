'Will abide..': Rahul Gandhi replies to Lok Sabha secretariat notice to vacate govt bungalow

A day after he was asked to vacate the government bungalow allotted to him, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that he would abide by the eviction notice.

"As an elected Member of Lok Sabha over last 4 terms, it is the mandate of the people to which I owe the happy memories of my time spent here. Without prejudice to my rights, I will, of course, abide by the details contained in your letter," Rahul Gandhi wrote back today.

"As an elected Member of Lok Sabha over last 4 terms, it is the mandate of the people to which I owe the happy memories of my time spent here. Without prejudice to my rights, I will, of course, abide by the details contained in your letter," Rahul Gandhi writes to Deputy… https://t.co/c3LzehDt9u pic.twitter.com/k5VW47TZB1 — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2023

On Monday, Gandhi was served a notice to vacate the government bungalow allotted to him by April 22 following his disqualification as a member of Lok Sabha after his conviction in a defamation case last week.

The Housing Committee of the Lok Sabha took the decision following which the secretariat of the House served the notice on the former Congress president, a Z-plus protectee who has been living in the 12, Tughlaq Lane bungalow since 2005, PTI reported.

A local court in Gujarat had convicted Gandhi in a criminal defamation case on March 23 and sentenced him to two years in jail. The two-year jail term triggered his disqualification as Lok Sabha member from the date of the verdict. Gandhi was granted bail to allow him to appeal to a higher court in a month.

The case was related to a statement where the Congress leader had said: "How come all thieves have Modi surname".

A senior official said a Member of Parliament (MP) has to vacate the official bungalow within one month of losing his membership.



Also Read: Disqualification row: Rahul Gandhi asked to vacate govt-allotted bungalow, says report

Also Read: 'Dis'Qualified MP': Rahul Gandhi updates Twitter bio after conviction in 'Modi surname' case

Watch: Smriti Irani, Vineeta Singh, Ghazal Alagh, Roshni Nadar Malhotra & Other Speakers at BT MPW 2022

Watch: Dalai Lama names 8-year-old US-born Mongolian boy as 3rd highest leader in Buddhism: All you need to know