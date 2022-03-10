Will Bhagwant Mann be Next Punjab Chief Minister; know more here

As early trends indicate a safe and clear majority for Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), celebrations began at the house of the party’s chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann.

AAP workers and supporters were seen outside Mann’s house in Sangrur as the party crossed the majority mark in the border state.

#WATCH | Celebrations at AAP's CM candidate Bhagwant Mann's residence in Sangrur as the party crosses the majority mark in Punjab. Mann leading from his seat Dhuri. #PunjabElections2022 pic.twitter.com/nzoJ9QyoJ1 — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2022 Exultant workers & supporters of AAP celebrate by dancing & distributing sweets as the party sweeps Punjab elections with an absolute majority. Visuals from Chandigarh, Amritsar, Delhi & Nagpur#PunjabElections pic.twitter.com/3JHPnWoIEs — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2022

Mann is leading from his constituency Dhuri with a huge number of votes and a massive vote share, according to the ECI’s initial trends as of 11:50 am.

He is leading with 50,573 votes and a vote share of 64.77 per cent. The closest competitor is Congress’ Dalvir Singh Goldy with 15.780 votes and 20.21 per cent vote share.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal congratulated the people of Punjab for this inquilab or revolution after the initial trends started coming in. Kejriwal tweeted, "Many congratulations to the people of Punjab for this revolution."

Mann had also expressed confidence that AAP would form the next government in the state. AAP leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also said that AAP’s win in Punjab is the “victory of the ‘Aam Aadmi’.”

“Punjab has given chance to Kejriwal’s model of governance. Today, his model of governance has been established at the national level. This is the victory of the ‘Aam Aadmi’ (common man)," Sisodia was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Punjab has given chance to Kejriwal's model of governance. Today, his model of governance has been established at the national level. This is the victory of the 'Aam Aadmi' (common man): AAP leader Manish Sisodia as party sweeps Punjab pic.twitter.com/Fxdbxzd6Mg — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2022

Counting of votes began across 117 centres in 66 locations at 8 am today amid security arrangements.

(With agency inputs)

Also read: Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi may tender resignation today

Also read: AAP faces flak for tweet announcing Bhagwant Mann as Punjab CM candidate

Also read: Punjab election result: AAP crosses halfway mark in Punjab