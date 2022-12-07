Winter Session 2022: PM Modi likely to interact with media, Dr S Jaishankar to address parliament on day 1

Winter session of Parliament 2022: Foreign Minister Dr. S Jaishankar will address the Parliament on the first day of the winter session, which begins today. The session will have a total of 17 working days till December 29 and the Central government’s agenda for the Parliament session includes 16 bills.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will most likely interact with the media ahead of the first day of the winter session of Parliament. Besides this, Lok Sabha members will pay their last respects to the former members including Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav who passed away during the inter-session period on the first day. Yadav passed away in October this year due to a prolonged illness.

This is also the first session wherein Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar will manage Rajya Sabha proceedings as its ex-officio chairman.

Winter session 2022 bills

Bills such as The Anti-Maritime Piracy Bill, 2019; The Mediation Bill, 2021; The New Delhi International Arbitration Centre (Amendment) Bill, 2022; The Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Orders (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022; The Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill, 2021; The Wild Life (Protection) Amendment Bill, 2021; and The Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill, 2022 have been introduced in the Parliament and will be taken up for discussion and passing.

Bills on Data Protection and amendment of the Banking Act, Insolvency Law, and Competition Commission Act have not been included in the legislative business.

Bills to be introduced in the Parliament session for the first time:

The Trade Marks (Amendment) Bill, 2022

The Geographical Indications of Goods (Registration and Protection) (Amendment) Bill, 2022

The Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022

The Cantonment Bill, 2022

The Old Grant (Regulation) Bill, 2022

The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022

The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Third Amendment) Bill, 2022

The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Fourth Amendment) Bill, 2022

The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Fifth Amendment) Bill, 2022

The Repealing and Amending Bill, 2022

The National Dental Commission Bill, 2022

The National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill, 2022

The Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, 2022

The Coastal Aquaculture Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2022

The North East Water Management Authority Bill, 2022

The Kalakshetra Foundation (Amendment) Bill, 2022

