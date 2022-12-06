Winter Session of Parliament: 16 new Bills to be tabled in a span of 17 days

The Winter Session of Parliament will start on December 7, where 16 new bills, such as the Trade Marks (Amendment) Bill, 2022, and the Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022, will be tabled. Some of the Bills have already been passed by either of the Houses or have been reviewed by Parliamentary committees, and will be taken to the next level.
There will be a total of 17 working days, and the winter session will go on till December 29, 2022. However, the data protection bill and bills to amend the banking act, insolvency law, and competition commission act have not been included in the legislative business list.
The list of 16 Bills to be introduced in the Parliament this session for the first time:
Some Bills have already been introduced and will be taken up for discussion and passing. The full list of such bills:
The Parliament will pay tributes to the members who passed away during the inter-session period on the first day. Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav passed away in October. This will be the first session that Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar will chair as Chairman of the Rajya Sabha.
All-party meet
The Narendra Modi government convened an all-party meeting of floor leaders on Tuesday to discuss the legislative agenda and important issues likely to be discussed in the Winter Session. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi had recently sent out invites to floor leaders of various parties to attend the all-party meeting.
Separately, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will on Tuesday evening chair a meeting of the business advisory committee ahead of the session. This time he decided to call a BAC meeting instead of the customary all-party meeting on the eve of the session, as per a PTI report said. The BAC discusses the legislative agenda of the House as well as issues on which parties would like to have a discussion.
(With PTI inputs)
Copyright©2022 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today