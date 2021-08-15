With nearly 90 mins long address, PM Modi's Independence Day speech third longest after 2016, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday delivered his third longest Independence day speech after 2016 and 2019. PM Modi's address to the nation to mark the 75th Independence day was 88 minutes long. During the address, the Prime Minister mentioned the word 'farmer' 29 times articulating the government's focus to make small farmers who own less than two hectares of land and comprise over 80 per cent of all farmers, the country's pride.

This was the first time that PM Modi used the words 'unicorn and 'startup' during his Independence Day speech. Focusing strongly on startups, he said, the startups of yesterday are today's unicorns.

The Prime Minister also emphasised manufacturing, technology and infrastructure in his Independence Day address.

Since it was his Independence day speech, it was rather unsurprising that PM Modi mentioned the word 'Bharat' the most number of times during his speech.

This was PM Modi's eighth Independence Day speech as Prime Minister since 2014.

PM Modi began his address shortly after unfurling the tricolour at Red Fort, New Delhi. His speech began at 7:30 am and concluded at 9:00 am. This year, the Prime Minister's Independence Day speech was eight minutes shorter than his record-setting 2016 address. In 2019, PM Modi had addressed the nation for 92 minutes on occasion on Independence Day.

PM Modi stated that the government will fortify the rice distributed to the poor via different schemes such as 'Midday Meal' in a bid to address the problem of malnutrition in small villages. He added that over 4.5 crore new households received piped water connection under the Jal Jeevan Mission over the last two years.

"We are witnessing the rapid transformation of our villages," said PM Modi. He stressed that digital entrepreneurs are being nurtured in villages of the country too.

During his address, PM Modi also announced a Rs 100 lakh crore ''Gatishakti'' initiative to bring employment opportunities for the youth and help support holistic infrastructure growth. Gatishakti, he said, will help local manufacturers turn globally competitive and also develop possibilities of new future economic zones.

"We will have to work together for manufacturing world-class products, using cutting-edge innovation and new-age technology," he told the nation.

PM Modi explained that the government had announced the production linked incentive scheme to further the flagship 'Make in India' mission. "Electronic manufacturing sector is an example of the change that the scheme is bringing. Seven years ago we used to import mobile phones of approximately $8 billion. Now imports have reduced. Today, we are exporting mobile phones worth $3 billion," he said.

The Prime Minister added that the government has set a target of India becoming an 'energy independent' nation by 2047. "For India to progress, for Atmanirbhar Bharat, energy independence is the call of the hour. India has to take a pledge that it will be energy independent by the year we celebrate 100th year of Independence," noted PM Modi.

The prime minister announced the establishment of a National Hydrogen Mission to make India the new international hub of green hydrogen as well as its largest exporter. "I have faith in our youth; this is a 'can do generation', it can achieve every goal," PM Modi said.

