'Y category' security to HC judges who delivered hijab verdict, says Karnataka CM

Following death threats to the three Karnataka High Court judges, including the Chief Justice, who delivered the hijab verdict, and arrest of a person in Tamil Nadu in this regard, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said his government has decided to provide 'Y category' security to them.

Stating that his government has taken the matter seriously, he has ordered the Director General of Police to look into the case and take the person arrested in Tamil Nadu into custody for investigation, and questioned the silence of "pseudo seculars" on the matter.

A FIR was registered by Vidhana Soudha Police on Saturday against an unknown individual over a video clip circulating on social media platforms of a man speaking in Tamil and issuing death threats to the three judges.

"There has been a case of death threat to three judges of Karnataka High Court, including the Chief Justice, in Tamil Nadu and a case has been registered. Some anti-national forces are trying to challenge the system of this country. This had never happened in the past," Bommai said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said everyone should obey the verdict of the judiciary and there is every opportunity in the system for appeal.

Yet, some forces are trying to incite people against the system, which will not be tolerated and will be suppressed, Bommai said.

Noting that a case has been booked in Tamil Nadu, and also an FIR has been registered at the Vidhana Soudha police station here based on the complaint from the Karnataka Bar Association, the Chief Minister said his government has taken it very seriously and that he has ordered the DGP to get the case here investigated.

"Also, I have ordered (the DGP) to look into the case in Tamil Nadu and take them (arrested person) into our custody, and proceed with the case by booking the guilty under stringent sections," he said, adding that the government has decided to enhance the security of the three judges to 'Y category'.

According to official sources, Tamil Nadu police have arrested an office-bearer of an organisation called Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamaat (TNTJ) in Madurai on Saturday for allegedly issuing death threats to judges.

The person identified as Rahamathulla, in a veiled threat, has referred to a district judge in Jharkhand being mowed down by a vehicle during his morning walk last year, they said.

Further, questioning the silence of "pseudo-seculars" on the matter, Bommai said, "Death threat is being given to judges against the orders passed by them. Also, hints have been given about the possible threats, like an accident and other things.

"You guys (pseudo secularists) raise your voice on other issues. Appeasing a section of society is not secularism, it is real communalism. I condemn it. Break your silence. We should all be together on this issue. It is because of the judiciary that the law and order is maintained to a large extent today. If it is being challenged, it is a threat to our democracy," he said, adding that the government will take strict action.

A three-judge bench of the court consisting of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna S Dixit and Justice J M Khazi had on March 15 dismissed petitions filed by a section of Muslim girl students, seeking permission to wear hijab inside the classroom.

