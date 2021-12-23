2021 shopping cart: Meesho says headphones, choppers, peelers were favourites

Social commerce unicorn, Meesho has said that the platform sold over 45 lakh headphones, 17 lakh choppers and peelers in 2021. India’s love for ethnic fashion was also displayed during the year with fabrics like Sarees, Kurtis ,Kurtas, and printed bedsheets featuring amongst the top 5 products sold on the marketplace.

As against the notion of shopping being restricted to weekends, Indians indulged in mid-week purchases online blues, with women driving the trend.

“Beating the post-lunch slump, 2 PM to 3 PM was the most preferred time to shop on Meesho through the week. While Port Blair stocked up on kitchen towels and lingerie was the most ordered product in Goa, Srinagar loved their onion hair oil and mangalsutras were a favorite in Hyderabad,” according to the company statement.

Meesho said that it witnessed 15x growth in direct-to-platform customers over the previous year. In 2021, 71 per cent of all new users came from Tier 3+ regions like Malkangiri - Orissa, Baikunthpur - Chhattisgarh, Munnar - Kerala, Mankachar - Assam, Khalari - Jharkhand, Lalganj - Uttar Pradesh and Mahua - Bihar.

The platform claims that the sellers saved nearly Rs 200 crore during the five months period. Meesho saw its seller base grow to 4 lakh in 2021, with highest participation coming from Gujarat, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar, Pradesh and Maharashtra, as per the official handout. The online marketplace has onboarded over 17 million entrepreneurs with 70 per cent coming from Tier 2 markets and beyond.

The company said that it was the most downloaded non-gaming app globally in 2021, quoting a Sensor Tower report. This year, Meesho clocked over 88.5 million downloads from August - December, 2021, surpassing all other e- commerce players in the country.

