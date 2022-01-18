3 naval personnel killed in explosion onboard INS Ranvir at Mumbai's Naval Dockyard

Three naval personnel were killed in an explosion onboard the Indian Naval Ship (INS) Ranvir at the Naval dockyard in Mumbai on Tuesday, an official statement said.

"In an unfortunate incident, three naval personnel lost their lives in an explosion in an internal compartment onboard INS Ranvir at Naval Dockyard Mumbai," Indian Navy said in a statement.

Responding immediately, the ship's crew brought the situation under control. There is no major material damage.

INS Ranvir was on cross coast operational deployment from the Eastern Naval Command and was due to return to base port shortly. A board of inquiry has been ordered to investigate into the cause, the navy officials added.

In a later development, it was learnt that 11 sailors with injuries are now being treated at the local naval hospital, reported news agency ANI citing sources.