7.4-magnitude earthquake strikes Alaska, tsunami alert issued

An earthquake of magnitude 7.4 hit the Alaska Peninsula region, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said on Sunday. After the earthquake, the US tsunami warning system issued a tsunami alert. The quake was at a depth of 9.3 km (5.78 miles), USGS said. "Notable quake, preliminary info: M 7.4 - 106 km S of Sand Point, Alaska."
USGS revised the magnitude of the earthquake down from an initial reading of 7.4, and it revised the depth of the quake to 32.6 km (20.3 miles) from an initial 9.3 km. At 10:48 pm on Saturday, the earthquake struck at about 55 miles or 89 kms southwest of the small town of Sand Point, as per USGS.
Netizens also shared videos and photographs from Alaska.
