7.4-magnitude earthquake strikes Alaska, tsunami alert issued

An earthquake of magnitude 7.4 hit the Alaska Peninsula region, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said on Sunday. After the earthquake, the US tsunami warning system issued a tsunami alert. The quake was at a depth of 9.3 km (5.78 miles), USGS said. "Notable quake, preliminary info: M 7.4 - 106 km S of Sand Point, Alaska."

Notable quake, preliminary info: M 7.4 - 106 km S of Sand Point, Alaska https://t.co/ftepDWDKb7 — USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) July 16, 2023

USGS revised the magnitude of the earthquake down from an initial reading of 7.4, and it revised the depth of the quake to 32.6 km (20.3 miles) from an initial 9.3 km. At 10:48 pm on Saturday, the earthquake struck at about 55 miles or 89 kms southwest of the small town of Sand Point, as per USGS.

Netizens also shared videos and photographs from Alaska.

#Tsunami is about to hit #Alaska after a deadly #earthquake of 7.4 https://t.co/ZKbTIBa1Gn — Space Science & Technology 🛰️ (@PMagnetE) July 16, 2023 🚨#BREAKING: Massive Magnitude 7.2 Earthquake Triggers Tsunami Sirens Along Alaskan Coastline



📌#KodiakIsland l #Alaska



Sirens were sounding off in response to a tsunami warning. The warning came after a strong 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit the coastline of Alaska. The Tsunami… pic.twitter.com/rccv1h5hgW — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) July 16, 2023 A Tsunami Advisory continues until further notice for portions of Alaska including Unimak Pass to Chignik Bay. A Tsunami Advisory means strong currents & waves are possible.



This follows a major 7.2 earthquake that rattled just offshore of the state after 10 p.m. ADT. #tsunami pic.twitter.com/SemgfjBu1T — Zach Covey ❎ (@ZachCoveyTV) July 16, 2023

