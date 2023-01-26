AajTak becomes world’s first news channel to cross 50 million subscribers on YouTube

AajTak has become the world's first news channel to cross 50 million subscribers on YouTube. Part of the India Today Group, Aaj Tak, the popular Hindi news channel has been broadcasting news, current affairs, and special programming since 2000.

AajTak first launched its YouTube channel over 13 years ago. YouTube designed a custom statue to commemorate this moment and flew it across the world for a special presentation.

Gautam Anand, Vice President of Youtube APAC presented the special trophy to Kalli Purie, Vice Chairperson of India Today Group.

"This is an incredible moment. Congratulations to you and the entire AajTak team," Anand said.

"This is just absolutely amazing, thank you so much Gautam and thank you so much to the YouTube team. At times it looked a bit tough. It was a bit of an uphill task but we got there and we really enjoyed the journey."

"I can tell you that the 100 million is going to come faster than you can think," Anand added.

Aaj Tak is known for its comprehensive coverage of news and current affairs, with a focus on India and the Indian subcontinent. The channel's programming includes a mix of news bulletins, current affairs shows, and talk shows that cover a wide range of topics, including politics, business, sports, entertainment, and more.

The channel has a team of journalists and correspondents stationed across India and around the world, who provide up-to-the-minute coverage of the latest news and events. The channel also uses the latest technology and equipment, such as drones and live streaming, to provide its viewers with high-quality and immersive coverage.

Aaj Tak has a strong digital presence, with a website and a mobile app that provide news and other content to viewers on the go. The channel's website and app provide live streaming, news updates, and other features, such as videos, photos, and articles.