After IIT Bombay, another student found dead at IIT Madras

A 24-year-old postgraduate engineering student was found hanging from the ceiling of his room at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras on Tuesday. The police recovered a note which said "don’t prosecute", India Today reported. The deceased has been identified as Stephen Sunny from Maharashtra, a second-year student of Masters of Science.

The incident came to light when a student informed the hostel warden about Sunny's conspicuous absence. When the door of the room where the deceased was staying was opened, the student was found hanging from the ceiling, the police said as per the news agency PTI.

This is the second such case in two days at two different IITs. On Sunday, a first-year student allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the seventh floor of a hostel building on the Powai campus of IIT Bombay. Darshan Solanki (18) was a first-year student in the B.Tech (Chemical) course. Soon after the tragic incident, a student group - Ambedkar Periyar Phule Study Circle - alleged caste discrimination and said the death was an "institutional murder".

The institute, however, has refuted the claim saying initial inputs from friends suggest that there was no discrimination. It also urged students to wait till police and internal probes are over. "IIT Bombay strongly refutes claims in some news articles about the tragic death of a 1st year BTech student that imply that the cause was discrimination, and say it amounted to institutional murder," it said, adding that it is wrong to make such accusations when the police are still investigating the case. "Based on initial inputs from friends, there is no indication that the student faced any such discrimination.”