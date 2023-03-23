Ahead of IPL 2023, Jio launches 'unlimited cricket plans', offers 3 GB data per day

Ahead of IPL 2023, Reliance Jio on Thursday launched new 'cricket plans' for new and existing users. The plans are designed keeping in mind the immersive experience that cricket lovers deserve, the company said in a statement. Jio cricket plan comes packed with the highest data offering, 3 GB per day plus additional free data vouchers to ensure a seamless streaming experience.

In addition to this, Jio users can avail of cricket data-add for an uninterrupted cricket viewing experience. This offer will be available from Friday, 24th March 2023. Under the base plan, the users will get 3 GB of data per day and unlimited calls.

The IPL 2023 will begin from March 31 and end on May 28. The first match will be played between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The final will be played at the same venue on May 28.

Under the base plan category, there are three plans - Rs 999 (84 days validity), 399 (28 days), and 219 (14 days). However, the telecom major has slashed the prices and is providing special offers. Now, users can get an 84-day validity plan in Rs 241 (40 GB), a 28-day plan in Rs 61 (6GB), and 14-day plan in Rs 25 (2GB).

Jio users can also avail cricket data add-on. In Rs 222 plan, users will get 50 GB, 100 GB in Rs 444, and 150 GB in Rs 667.

A Jio spokesperson said the company was committed to providing its customers with the best possible sporting experience. "We understand the excitement around the cricket season in India, and thus have designed these exclusive plans and offers to ensure that our customers can enjoy the matches to the fullest without any hassle," the spokesperson said."Many more such interesting announcements will follow in the next few days related to cricket and the immersive experiences that Jio has lined up for its users."

