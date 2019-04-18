Air India plans to lease 5 grounded Jet Airways' planes

National carrier Air India is looking at leasing five of the grounded carrier Jet Airways Boeing 777s and operate them to London, Dubai and Singapore.

Jet Airways, grounded since last night, owns 10 wide-body Boeing 777-300 ER planes, along with a few Airbus A330s, which is used to operate on medium and long-haul international destinations such as London, Amsterdam and Paris connecting New Delhi and Mumbai.

"We are exploring the possibility of operating five of the grounded B777s on the established routes, hitherto operated by Jet Airways," Air India chairman and managing director Ashwani Lohani wrote to SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar on April 17-the day the private carrier went belly up.

