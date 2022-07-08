Amarnath Yatra: Cloudburst near cave, at least eight dead so far

A cloudburst occurred near the cave of holy shrine of Amarnath in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. At least eight people have been feared dead, reported news agency PTI quoting police officials.

The cloudburst struck around 5.30 pm amid heavy rainfall, officials said. The gushing waters hit the base camp outside the shrine, damaging 25 tents and three community kitchens where the pilgrims are served food, they said.

Police and other civil administration have launched a rescue operation as some langars were affected by the gushing waters, the officials said.

#WATCH | J&K: Visuals from lower reaches of Amarnath cave where a cloud burst was reported at around 5.30 pm. Rescue operation underway by NDRF, SDRF & other associated agencies. Further details awaited: Joint Police Control Room, Pahalgam



Water came from above the cave after heavy rains in the upper reaches. The rain has stopped for now, informed Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

Five persons -- three women and two men -- were killed in the incident even as police, army and ITBP personnel launched a rescue operation, the officials said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Prime Minister Narendra Modi expresses anguish about the #cloudburst near Amarnath cave in J&K; tweeted, "Spoke to J&K LG Manoj Sinha and took stock of the situation. Rescue and relief operations are underway. All possible assistance is being provided to the affected."

Anguished by the cloud burst near Shree Amarnath cave. Condolences to the bereaved families. Spoke to @manojsinha_ Ji and took stock of the situation. Rescue and relief operations are underway. All possible assistance is being provided to the affected. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 8, 2022

Further, Union Home Minister Amit Shah directed central forces and Jammu and Kashmir administration to ensure swift operations to rescue people affected in the cloudburst.

''NDRF, CRPF, BSF and local administration are engaged in the rescue work. Saving people's lives is our priority. I wish all the devotees well,'' the minister said.

PRO, ITBP informed that situation is under control, rains are still going on. Looking at the hazard level, the Amarnath Yatra has been halted temporarily due to the area being inundated. If the weather remains normal and makeshift arrangements are made, then the yatra can be resumed tomorrow.