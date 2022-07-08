Amarnath Yatra: Cloudburst near cave, some feared dead; rescue ops underway

A cloudburst occurred near the cave of holy shrine of Amarnath in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. Some people have been feared dead, however, there is no clarity as of now, said the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), reported news agency ANI.

It was also known that some 'langars' at the shrine are affected by the cloudburst and chopper is rushed to rescue the injured.

Meanwhile, rescue operations are underway by NDRF, SDRF and other associated agencies and further details awaited, said Joint Police Control Room, Pahalgam, as per ANI.

#WATCH | J&K: Visuals from lower reaches of Amarnath cave where a cloud burst was reported at around 5.30 pm. Rescue operation underway by NDRF, SDRF & other associated agencies. Further details awaited: Joint Police Control Room, Pahalgam



Water came from above the cave after heavy rains in the upper reaches. The rain has stopped for now, informed Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

(More details to follow)