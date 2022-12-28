Andhra Pradesh: 7 killed in stampede during Chandrababu Naidu's roadshow in Nellore

At least seven people were killed and several others were injured after a stampede during former Chief Minister and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu's roadshow in the Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh.

According to reports, Naidu has announced financial assistance of Rs 10 lakhs to the families of the deceased. Also, his party TDP will educate the children of the victims in NTR Trust educational institutions.

The incident took place in Kandukur. News agency ANI said that seven TDP workers lost their lives after a scuffle broke out between party workers. The police said seven people have died and injured have been admitted to hospital.

India Today reported that during the roadshow, a few people fell into a sewage canal. Three people died on the spot due to suffocation and two others died while being taken to the hospital.

Naidu's son Nara Lokesh said he was deeply shocked by the deaths at Kandukuru during Chandrababu's visit.

"The deaths of TDP workers who are like our family members are a great loss to the party. My deepest condolences to their families. Arrangements have been made to provide better treatment to the injured," he said in a tweet.

"I pray for their recovery. Telugu Desam Party will support the families of the deceased in all ways," he said.