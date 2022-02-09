Anna Hazare to go on indefinite hunger strike from Feb 14 over Maha's wine policy

Social activist Anna Hazare on Wednesday announced an indefinite hunger strike from February 14 against Maharashtra government, over its decision to sell wine supermarkets and walk-in stores, reported news agency ANI.

Earlier, Hazare had written a "reminder" letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray saying he will launch an indefinite hunger strike over the state's new wine policy.

Hazare stated that he had sent the first letter to the CM opposing the wine policy on February 3 but received no response. ''I am sending a reminder letter as no response was received from the state government.

The state government recently decided to allow the sale of wine in supermarkets and grocery shops. "The decision is unfortunate for the state and it will be dangerous for the coming generations. To oppose this decision, I decided to go on indefinite hunger strike. I had sent a letter regarding the same to CM and Deputy CM [Ajit Pawar], but no response has been received," Hazare claimed.