Another mid-air 'peeing' incident surfaces on Air India international flight

In another shocking incident, a 'drunk' male passenger allegedly urinated on a blanket of a female passenger on a Paris-Delhi Air India flight, news agency PTI reported on Thursday. This incident happened on Air India flight 142 on December 6, just 10 days after another a similar episode transpired on a New York-Delhi AI flight, causing outrage across the country.

After the incident, the pilot reported the matter to the air traffic control at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport. The flight landed around 9:40 AM in Delhi and the airport security was informed that the male passenger was "under the influence of alcohol and he later peed on a blanket of an onboard lady passenger", airport officials told the news agency.

The officials said the male passenger was apprehended by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) as soon as he deboarded the plane. However, he was later allowed to leave after the two passengers had a "mutual compromise" and the accused tendered a "written apology".

The male passenger was allowed to leave as the lady passenger, who had initially made a written complaint, refused to file a police case, the officials said.

This incident happened just over a week after the November 26 episode where a man allegedly urinated on a female co-passenger onboard a New York-Delhi Air India flight. In this case, the Delhi Police have now registered an FIR and has formed several teams to arrest the accused.

Also, the airline has reportedly banned the passenger from flying with Air India for 30 days. An Air India spokesperson told ANI that the passenger has been banned from flying with Air India for 30 days or till the decision of the internal committee, whichever is earlier.

"If found guilty, action will be taken against the unruly passenger as per regulatory guidelines," the spokesperson said.

The airline on Thursday told the aviation regulator that it had not summoned law enforcement as the victim rescinded her initial request for action.

(With inputs from agencies)

