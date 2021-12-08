Army helicopter with CDS Bipin Rawat on board crashes near Coonoor; 4 dead

Army helicopter carrying senior Defence officials crashed near Coonoor in Nilgiris district in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Bipin Rawat, along with his wife Madhulika Rawat, Defence Assistant, security commandos and IAF pilots were on board chopper that crashed. Search operations are underway.

Fourteen people were onboard the helicopter, including Brig LS Lidder, Lt Col Harjinder Singh, NK Gursewak Singh, NK Jitendra Kr, L/Naik Vivek Kumar, L/Naik B Sai Teja and Hav Satpal, reported news agency ANI.

The Indian Air Force tweeted, "An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS General Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. An Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident."

An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu.

An Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 8, 2021

Four bodies have been recovered, three injured persons rescued so far, news agency PTI reported citing official sources. Bodies recovered from the site of the crash have been taken to Military Hospital, Wellington in Tamil Nadu, according to reports.

The local military officers have reached the location and were told that locals have taken two bodies with 80 per cent burns to a local hospital. Few bodies can be seen downhill in the area of the accident. Efforts are on to retrieve the bodies and check identities, reported ANI citing sources.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will brief the Parliament on the chopper crash.

WATCH: Latest visuals from the spot (between Coimbatore and Sulur) where a military chopper crashed in Tamil Nadu.