Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot approach Rahul Gandhi for the final selection of Rajasthan CM

After several rounds of discussions on selecting the chief minister of Rajasthan, top contenders for the post, Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot, reached the residence of party chief Rahul Gandhi on Friday for a final settlement on the issue.

According to sources, both Gehlot and Pilot were called by the Congress president for an amicable settlement to the issue amid a clear fight between the old and the young guard in the party.

Sources said former Union minister and party leader from Rajasthan Jitendra Singh met Pilot earlier in the day and then met Gandhi.

Party's central observer for Rajasthan K C Venugopal and AICC general secretary in-charge of party affairs in the state Avinash Pande were also present at Gandhi's residence during the discussions.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who was present during the resolution of the issue in Madhya Pradesh between Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia, was present at Gandhi's residence Friday, though she left ahead of a meeting with Gehlot and Pilot.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, when asked about the differences within the Rajasthan unit, denied it and said a due process of consultation was on.

"There is no dispute or difference within the Congress units on chief minister's post in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh," he told reporters here.

"Be it Rajasthan or Chhattisgarh, a due process of discussions is on among the leaders so that we can form a good government. Madhya Pradesh has been decided and chief minister's issue will be decided for Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh in a day or two also," he said.

Sources said the issue would be resolved Friday itself and the announcement would be made at the Congress Legislature Party meeting.

Meanwhile, there was sloganeering in favour of Pilot by some of his supporters outside Gandhi's residence when the meeting took place.

