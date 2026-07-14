Assam's debt surged 4.5-fold to ₹1.62 lakh crore in 10 years, government tells Assembly

Assam's outstanding debt has risen more than 4.5 times over the last decade, reaching ₹1.62 lakh crore by the end of the 2024-25 fiscal, the state government informed the Assembly on Tuesday.

Replying to a series of questions from Opposition MLAs, Finance Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah said in a written reply that Assam's outstanding debt stood at ₹35,690 crore as of March 31, 2016, before the BJP came to power in the state.

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"As per the latest information from the Accountant General, the total debt of Assam stood at 1,61,761 crore as on March 31, 2025," Baruah said.

The finance minister said that ₹18,582 crore of the state's liabilities comprise interest-free loans with a 50-year tenure. "Therefore, Assam's total loans with interest are ₹1,43,179 crore," he told the House.

Interest Bill Nears ₹9,500 Crore

The state also incurred a substantial interest burden during the last financial year.

According to Baruah, Assam paid ₹9,467.75 crore in interest to various lenders during 2024-25.

The figures were shared in response to queries raised by Opposition legislators during the Assembly session.

