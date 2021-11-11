Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia launches DGCA's e-governance platform, eGCA

Jyotiraditya M Scindia, Union Minister of Civil Aviation, today announced the launch of eGCA, an e-governance platform for Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Secretary, Civil Aviation Rajiv Bansal, Director General of Civil Aviation Arun Kumar and other members of the civil aviation industry were also present during the launch.

Scindia said that by adopting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Digital India, DGCA has implemented the e-governance platform eGCA. He said that this single window platform will bring in monumental change by eliminating operational inefficiencies, minimizing personal interaction, improving regulatory reporting, enhancing transparency and increasing productivity.

During the launch, the Union Minister of Civil Aviation also unveiled a case study titled ‘DGCA takes off on a digital flight’, showcasing the journey of DGCA through the implementation of the eGCA. The challenges that DGCA faced and the measures taken to address these through the eGCA platform are also incorporated in the case study.

All services provided to DGCA stakeholders like Pilots, Aircraft Maintenance Engineers, Air Traffic Controllers, Air Operators, Airport Operators, Flying Training Organisations, Maintenance and Design organizations etc. are now available on the eGCA online portal, the ministry mentioned.

The Ministry of Aviation called it a step in the direction of ‘ease of doing business’.

Also Read: Amazon partners with US airlines to reduce aircraft emissions

Also Read: GE to split into three public companies to focus on energy, healthcare and aviation