Avoid air conditioners to fight coronavirus! CM Thackeray tells Maharashtra residents

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has asked residents in the state to not use air conditioners as a precaution to stop the COVID-19 pathogen from spreading. He advised to avoid "unnecessary cooling and moisture" in houses and prevent the virus from spreading.

Thackeray's statement comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement on Wednesday of a 21-day lockdown across the nation.

"Today, we have received a new advisory from the Centre not to use air conditioners if possible. Avoid unnecessary cooling and moisture," Thackeray said in his address to the state through CMO Maharashtra's Facebook page.

He also asked residents to stop panicking and assured that essential commodities' supply would not be disrupted in the state.

"Because the danger is huge especially when you cannot see your enemy (novel coronavirus) and where it is going to attack you. Thus stay at home. If you step out, the enemy can enter into your home," he said, comparing it to a war-like situation.

He also wished people Gudi Padwa and said, "I wish you all a Happy Gudi Padwa. I pray for your happiness, prosperity, peace and health not just for this year, but for all the years coming ahead."

He also shared some pictures of citizens practising social distancing while buying vegetables and other essential commodities.

Thackeray spoke to PM Modi after his address to the nation on Tuesday night to ask about how people would get by during the 21-day lockdown.

Thackeray said, "There is no difference from the lockdown we imposed on Monday. I have spoken to the Prime Minister. He has assured me... Besides health services, grocery shops, banks and other essential services will continue to operate."