'Aware of BBC search, cannot offer any judgement': US responds to tax survey at BBC

As Income Tax Department conducted surveys at the premises of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) in Delhi and Mumbai, the United States on Tuesday said that it is aware of the search operations but is not in a position to offer its judgement.

The United States made its first public statement on Tuesday after more than a dozen officials from the country's income tax department made their way to the BBC offices at around 11 am yesterday.

The Income Tax officials said the operation was part of a tax evasion investigation.

"We are aware of the search of the BBC offices in Delhi by Indian tax authorities. I would need to refer you to Indian authorities for the details of this search," State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters.

He said that the US supports the importance of free press around the world, PTI reported. The country continues to highlight the importance of freedom of expression and freedom of religion or belief as human rights that contribute to strengthening democracies around the world, he said.

"It has strengthened this democracy here in this country. It has strengthened India's democracy," Price said.

These universal rights are the bedrock of democracies around the world, Price asserted.

On being asked if this action went against some of the spirit or value of democracy, Price said that he couldn't say. He said that they are aware of the facts of these searches, but he is just "not in a position to offer a judgement."

The surprise action comes just weeks after the broadcaster aired a two-part documentary series, 'India: The Modi Question’ critical of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

However, the I-Tax department said BBC was found in "persistent non-compliance" of tax norms, making it a "repeat offender".

"Today, the Income Authorities conducted a survey on the BBC premises in Delhi, in view of the BBC’s deliberate non-compliance with the transfer pricing rules and its vast diversion of profits. It is pertinent to note that the above exercise conducted by the tax authorities, is called “survey” not search/raid as per the provisions of the Income Tax Act. Such surveys are routinely conducted and are not to be confused to be in the nature of a search/raid," said the I-T department.

(With inputs from PTI)

