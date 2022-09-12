Bacardi appoints Vinay Golikeri as MD of India, neighbouring countries' commercial operations

Bacardi has appointed Vinay Golikeri as the Managing Director of India and neighbouring countries. According to a statement by the company, Golikeri will be responsible for leading commercial operations across the market for the company’s portfolio of premium spirits and will continue to ensure ongoing sustainable and profitable growth for the business.

In his new role, Golikeri will head the Indian leadership. He will be stepping out of the position of Managing Director, Global Travel Retail (GTR), based in Dubai. During his tenure, he played a major part in the transformation of GTR as a strategic brand-building and commercial channel for the portfolio, delivering strong plans to build equity with emerging market travellers.

“India is a dynamic and fast-evolving market, and is vital to our global growth,” said Vijay Subramaniam, Regional President, Asia, Middle East, and Global Travel Retail. “As we continue to develop the Bacardi portfolio of premium brands, Vinay’s agility in identifying growth opportunities within diverse environments and his relentless focus on execution will be essential in achieving our future ambitions.”

Golikeri will be reporting to Subramaniam from here on and will be succeeding Sanjit Randhawa who previously held the position for about five years. Randhawa will now be moving to Dubai, UAE to take on a new role. He will now be the Director, of External Affairs, Asia Middle East & Africa, and Global Travel Retail. He is an industry veteran who brings a wealth of experience in external affairs across India and Southeast Asia, where he held prestigious roles as a board member for numerous organizations including the International Spirits & Wines Association of India (ISWAI) and the Thai Alcohol Beverage Business Association (TABBA).

Both individuals will resume their new roles from January 1, 2023. The rum producer which originated in Cuba entered the Indian market in 1998 and gained popularity owing to its white, dark, and flavoured rums.