Balasore train tragedy: King Charles says 'profoundly shocked', recalls memories of visiting Odisha in 1980

UK's King Charles on Monday expressed his deepest condolences to the families of those killed in the tragic train accident in Odisha's Balasore. The King said he and his wife had been "most profoundly shocked and saddened" by the news of a dreadful accident in Balasore. "I would like to express our deepest possible condolences to the families of all those who have so tragically lost their lives," he said in a post shared on Instagram.





The tragic accident, which involved three trains, left 275 dead and over 1,100 injured.

The King said India has a special place in his heart and he has particularly fond memories of visiting Odisha in 1980. "I do hope you know what a special place India and the people of India have in our hearts. I have particularly fond memories of visiting Odisha in 1980 and meeting some of its people on that occasion."

"I pray, therefore, that you may be able to convey our most heartfelt prayers and sympathy to all those who have been affected by this appalling tragedy, together with our special thoughts for the people of Odisha," the King said.

A day after the mishap, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak sent a message of support to PM Narendra Modi. "My thoughts and prayers are with @narendramodi and with all affected by the tragic events in Odisha. My deepest condolences to the family and friends of those killed, and my heartfelt support and admiration to the survivors and those working tirelessly to respond," he said in a tweet.

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, too, expressed condolences to the families of the victims. "Tragic news of the train crash in India. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims. My thoughts are with the survivors and emergency services," he said.

Lord Tariq Ahmad, the UK Foreign Office Minister for South Asia who has just returned from a visit to India, also took to social media to express his solidarity. "Distressing scenes and reports from #OdishaTrainAccident in #India which has already claimed the lives of close to 300 people and with many injured. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those impacted as well as the emergency teams working on this tragic accident," tweeted Lord Ahmad.