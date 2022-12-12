Ban marketing of online gaming firms, Karnataka BJP MLA writes to FM Sitharaman

Former Karnataka minister and senior BJP MLA Suresh Kumar has written to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman urging her to ban advertising, marketing, and texting by online gaming companies. He said young minds are falling prey to gambling and going astray and that marketing by online gaming companies should be stopped.

In a letter dated December 8, Kumar said there are a number of reports from the police across the country stating people losing money in online gambling and ruining their lives. He said reports also highlight how indebted people are ending their lives.

The lawmaker, who represents the Rajajinagar Assembly seat in Bengaluru, said that he has received verbal complaints from several friends and parents of residents from his constituency as well as from other parts of the city that they have been getting both text messages on their mobile phones and unsolicited marketing calls trying to entice/force them to play online rummy by betting their money.

As part of their marketing strategy, he said, the companies offer a ‘welcome bonus’ of thousands of rupees to lure people and get them to become addicts of the game. Some people even told Kumar that blocking these numbers has been of no use as these messages and calls come from a new set of numbers. The BJP leader said that “online gambling, as we know, is like liquor and cigarettes”.

“Though the consumption of liquor and cigarettes is allowed under the law, their manufacturers are expressly prohibited from advertising and marketing them, and even our GST regime treats them as demerit goods. The government imposes steep taxation on them to discourage people from consuming them,” he said.

The legislator further said the Supreme Court has laid down tough measures to prevent the selling of tobacco or cigarettes near educational institutions and that the same regulations should apply to online games involving money. He said he was aware courts have upheld the legal validity of online games of skill, but there is no bar on the government from prohibiting advertising, marketing, and texting by online gaming companies to lure people into playing these games by betting money.

With inputs from PTI