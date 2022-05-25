Bank Holidays in June 2022: Banks closed for up to 8 days; check full list

The month of June will have eight bank holidays including regular ones such as the second and fourth Saturdays of the month and Sundays, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar list. Banks will remain shut in different states or cities on account of different holidays. It must be noted that banks will remain open on the first and third Saturdays every month.

On the bank holidays notified by the RBI, branches of all public sector, private sector, foreign banks, cooperative banks and regional banks remain shut.

Banks across all private and public sectors in India will remain closed for up to eight days in June, as per RBI. The holidays come into effect under three categories, including ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act’, ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday’ and ‘Banks’ Closing of Accounts’.

Here’s the Full List of Bank Holidays in June 2022



List of holidays under Negotiable Instruments Act

June 2: Maharana Pratap Jayanti- Banks in Shimla will observe a holiday

June 15- YMA Day/Guru Hargobind Ji’s Birthday/Raja Sankranti- Banks in Aizawl, Bhubaneswar, Jammu, and Srinagar will remain closed

List of weekend leaves:

June 5: Sunday

June 11: Second Saturday

June 12: Sunday

June 19: Sunday

June 25: Fourth Saturday

June 26: Sunday

Also Read: Advanced economies to be back on track by 2024: Gita Gopinath at WEF

Also Read: Govt to sell its entire stake in Hindustan Zinc, say sources