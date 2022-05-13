Bank of Baroda posts Rs 1,779 cr profit in March quarter

Bank of Baroda on Friday reported a net profit of Rs 1,779 crore in fourth quarter ended 31 March, 2022. The lender had posted a net loss of Rs 1,046 crore in the year-ago period.

The net interest income (NII) grew 19.7 per cent to Rs 8,511.6 crore as against Rs 7,106.6 crore.

Bank of Baroda's asset quality sees an improvement in the fourth quarter on a sequential basis. The lender's gross non performing assets (NPAs) of the bank reduced to Rs 54,059 crore in the fourth quarter from Rs 55,997 crore in Q3FY22, while gross NPA ratio improved to 6.61 per cent QoQ.

Further, the Board has also recommended a dividend of Rs 1.20 per equity share (60 per cent) for the year ended 31 March.

Shares of Bank of Baroda on Friday closed 1.15 per cent lower at Rs 94.95 apiece on BSE.