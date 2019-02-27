scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

BEML bags order worth Rs 400 crore for Bengaluru's Namma Metro

BEML manufactures rail coaches and spare parts and mining equipment at its Bengaluru complex.

State-run BEML Wednesday said it has bagged an order worth Rs 400 crore to augment the metro services in Bengaluru.

"BEML has received a contract for seven metro train sets of six cars configuration to augment the metro services in Bengaluru valued around Rs 400 crore," the company said in a regulatory filing.

Also Read: IAF Surgical Strike 2.0 LIVE: Pak Air Force's F-16 fighter jet shot down; pilot ejected, condition unknown

BEML manufactures rail coaches and spare parts and mining equipment at its Bengaluru complex.

The company operates under three major business verticals -- mining and construction, defence and rail and metro.

The three verticals are serviced by nine manufacturing units located at Bengaluru, Kolar Gold Fields (KGF), Mysore, Palakkad and Subsidiary - Vignyan Industries, in Chikmagalur District.

Shares of BEML were trading 3.05 per cent higher at Rs 848.95 apiece on BSE.

Also Read: Delhi Budget 2019-20: AAP govt allocates Rs 500 crore for Metro Phase IV

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos