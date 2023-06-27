Bengaluru: BBMP bans animal sacrifice on city's roads, public places ahead of Eid-al-Adha

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has banned sacrifices of animals at public places such as roads, hospitals, schools, colleges, parks, and inside or outside the premises of places of worship. In a circular issued on Monday, the civic body said only authorised abattoirs will be allowed to slaughter animals for consumption.

"If any person or organisation was found violating the guidelines, they will be liable to be prosecuted under Karnataka State Animal Sacrifices Act 1959 Section 3 punishable by up to six months imprisonment/penalty or both. Indian Penal Code section 429 punishable up to five years in prison," BBMP stated.

BBMP Joint Director-Animal Husbandry Dr KP Ravikumar said that anybody found violating the law "will be punished as per sections of Indian Penal Code and Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act 2020". "The general public is hereby notified that sacrifices of animals during Bakrid or other religious occasions are prohibited in the following places," the circular said.

This is not the first time the city civic body has banned slaughtering in public places. In August last year, the BBMP imposed a meat and slaughter ban in Bengaluru on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. The civic body issued a circular to impose the ban.

Before this, the BBMP had prohibited animal slaughter and the sale of meat on Sri Rama Navami. There will be a blanket ban on the slaughterhouses, animal slaughter and the sale of meat on Sri Rama Navami, the joint director of the animal husbandry department of the BBMP had said in an order.

