Bihar: 8,000 litres of liquor recovered from godown in Patna

The Bihar Police have recovered 8,000 litres of liquor from a godown in Patna's Paliganj, news agency ANI reported on Tuesday.

This morning, the police stopped a car and found a liquor bottle inside it. On enquiry, it was found that the bottle was taken from a godown in Moriwan village, Mahesh Kumar, inspector at Vikram Police Station, told the news agency.

"The police raided the godown and recovered 8,000 litres of liquor," he said, adding that the godown is in the name of one Raj Kumar Sharma and currently it is taken on lease by a person named Sudu Yadav. A case has been registered and an investigation is currently underway.

On Monday, the state police conducted a raid at an illegal liquor manufacturing unit operating in an open space near Danapur railway station in Bihar's Patna.

ASI Anil Kumar Singh said that they found 'Mahua', which is used to make desi liquor. "It is illegal. No person has been caught here," he said.

The police took the help of drones and dog squad for the investigation at the spot where the liquor manufacturing unit was found.

The recovery comes just days after scores of people died after consuming spurious liquor in the Saran district.

Till December 17, 82 people had died with maximum 74 deaths reported from Saran. Five people died in Siwan, while two died in Begúsarai. Besides this, 25 people have reportedly lost their eyesight.

Union Power Minister and Arrah MP RK Singh on Monday targeted the state government headed by chief minister Nitish Kumar. Singh said the state government was hiding the death toll in the spurious liquor case. He said the people of Chhapra told him that about "200 have died and bodies were burned just like that".

"According to people, liquor is available so easily, so why is no action against this? This tragedy happened because of negligence from the administration so they are liable to pay the compensation, Nitish Kumar can't deny this," the minister said while speaking to ANI.

CM Nitish Kumar has refused to pay any compensation and said 'jo peeyega, wo marega'.