Bikaner-Guwahati Express derails near West Bengal's Domohani, three dead

Bikaner-Guwahati Express (15633) train got derailed near West Bengal's Domohani area on Friday. The train was going from Patna to Guwahati.

Following the incident, three people have died and several injured, reported news agency PTI quoting officials.

Taking the accident into cognisance, the Indian Railways later informed that 12 coaches have been affected. DRM and ADRM rushed to the site along with accident relief train and medical van.

The accident occurred around 5 pm in an area under Alipurduar division of Northeast Frontier Railway, an NFR spokesperson said in Guwahati. The accident occurred more than 90 km from Alipurduar Junction, he added.



#BTBreaking | 4-5 bogies of the train have reportedly derailed. Preliminary visuals from the site.



Rajesh Kumar Chief Reservation supervisor, Patna junction, Bihar informed that 98 passengers boarded the train (Guwahati-Bikaner Express) from Patna junction and 3 people from Mokama and 2 people from Bakhtiarpur.

Railway Police, local rescue operation team are at the spot. Two teams of government's National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed; will reach shortly to rescue injured people, added: DG NDRF Atul Karwal

Moreover, a high-level Railway Safety inquiry ordered in the derailment, the national transporter informed adding that Railway Helpline numbers - 03612731622, 03612731623.