BJP leader killed in police lathicharge in Patna; 'protecting fortress of corruption,' Nadda slams Nitish

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was allegedly killed on Thursday after the Patna Police lathicharged those protesting against the Bihar government over the posting of teachers in the state. The BJP leader, identified as Vijay Kumar Singh, died at Dakbangla Chauraha in the city amid ongoing protests, India Today reported. Singh was taken to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Modi confirmed the death of the party workers and said: "BJP worker's sacrifice will not go in vain." "Betrayal of government jobs of 10 lakh youth, corruption in governance, and broken law and order, and killing of a party worker by barbaric lathi-charge on a peaceful assembly march is condemnable. Is this democracy Mr Nitish Kumar?" Sushil Modi asked the chief minister.

· लाठी में तेल पिलाने वालों की संगत में नीतीश, बर्बर हुई पुलिस

· शिक्षकों के मुद्दे पर व्यर्थ नहीं जाएगा भाजपा कार्यकर्ता का बलिदान

· पटना की सड़कों पर लोकतंत्र लहूलुहान हुआ



पटना । पूर्व उपमुख्यमंत्री एवं राज्यसभा सदस्य सुशील कुमार मोदी ने कहा कि शिक्षकों की नियुक्ति, 10 लाख… — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) July 13, 2023

The BJP leader further said that the government tramples on the right to protest with the help of sticks, "with what mouth does it talk about saving democracy?" "The sacrifice of BJP's Jehanabad District General Secretary Vijay Kumar Singh in support of the demand of teachers will not go in vain. A case of murder will be registered against him."

The BJP leaders were lathicharged while they were holding a 'Vidhan Sabha March' against the government for its teacher recruitment policy.

Ahead of the march, Bihar BJP president Samrat Choudhary said the opposition party was holding to account the government, especially Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, who had promised "10 lakh jobs". "Everybody knows who made that rhetorical promise. Only one individual had done so. It is, now, the time to deliver," said Choudhary.

Tejashwi Yadav hit back at the BJP and said the party is asking for 10 lakh jobs but it should tell which state of the country has published advertisements for more than 3 lakh government jobs. "We will fulfill our promise of 10 lakh jobs in our tenure but they should tell us about the 2 crore jobs which they had promised," he said while speaking to reporters.

#WATCH | Patna: They (BJP) are asking for 10 lakh jobs. They should tell which state of the country has published advertisements for more than 3 lakh government jobs. We will fulfil our promise of 10 lakh jobs in our tenure but they should tell us about the 2 crore jobs which… pic.twitter.com/KQR5nXutLF — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2023

Lok Janshakti Party chief and MP Chirag Paswan condoled the death of Vijay Singh and said the chief minister was responsible for his death. "I also want to ask Nitish Kumar and Bihar govt, who is responsible for his death? Somebody was beaten to death by a lathi...those who raise their voice against the state govt is silenced by lathi...CM must answer, he is accountable for this death," he said in a video message.

#WATCH | " I condole the death of BJP worker Vijay Singh, on behalf of my party... I also want to ask Nitish Kumar and Bihar govt, who is responsible for his death? Somebody was beaten to death by a lathi...those who raise their voice against the state govt is silenced by… pic.twitter.com/p2nJ2nbw0T — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2023

The BJP has backed the teaching job aspirants who are resenting the "no domicile" policy of recruitment, among other things. The government, however, has made it clear that the policy will continue to stay. The government also pointed out that no state, which has sought to reserve seats for its own residents, has been able to withstand judicial scrutiny. The BJP is also backing the demand of "niyojit" (non-commissioned) teachers that they be recognised.

The police used water cannons and fired tear gas to disperse the BJP workers. Following the incident, BJP chief JP Nadda said the lathi-charge on BJP workers in Patna is a result of the failure and incompetence of the state government. "The Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) government is attacking democracy in order to protect the fortress of corruption. The chief minister of Bihar has forgotten his own morality to save the person who is facing charges," Nadda tweeted in Hindi.

