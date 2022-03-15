BJP MP gives Zero Hour Notice; demands probe into bank frauds worth Rs 13,000 cr

BJP MP Sushil Modi submitted Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday demanding an investigation of the cases of bank fraud amounting to Rs 13,000 crore.

This comes after the Lok Sabha on Monday was informed that bank frauds in the country above Rs 1 lakh were highest in Kotak Mahindra bank at 642 cases, ICICI Bank at 518 cases and 377 cases at IndusInd Bank. This was followed by 235 cases of bank frauds at Axis Bank, 159 at State Bank of India and 151 at HDFC Bank.

MP Sushil Modi submitted a Zero Hour notice before 10 am to the speaker of the house to raise the issue of bank frauds for discussion as a matter of urgent public importance.

Minister of State for finance Bhagwat Karad informed the Parliament on Monday, citing data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) that frauds of Rs 1 lakh and above in the last five financial years and the current one was on a rise from 135 in FY17 to 289 in FY18; 383 in FY19; 652 in FY20 and 826 in FY2 at Kotak Mahindra Bank.

In the case of the country's largest lender, the State Bank of India (SBI), the number of frauds declined in last three years. There were as many as 751 incidents in FY17; 923 in FY18; 931 in FY19; 673 in FY20; 283 in FY21, the minister said.

In 2016-17, bank frauds stood at Rs 61,229 crore, which declined to Rs 11,583 crore in 2020-21 and then to Rs 648 crore during April-December 2021-22, according to the minister.

In the written reply to the Lok Sabha, Bhagwat Karad said that directions issued by the Reserve Bank of India to banks, and the government instituted wide-ranging structural and procedural reforms have helped check frauds in banks over the last five years and the amount involved has come down sharply.

"Such systematic and comprehensive checking of frauds, including of the legacy stock of non-performing assets (NPAs), led to unearthing of frauds perpetuated over the years," Karad said. He said RBI had issued circular to all banks in 2018 to implement security and operational controls, such as straight-through process between the bank's core banking solution or accounting system and the SWIFT messaging system, enable time-based restrictions in SWIFT, review logs at regular intervals, among others.

"For immediate reporting of financial frauds and to stop siphoning off of funds by fraudsters, Financial Cyber Fraud Reporting and Management System module has been made operational by the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre, working under the Ministry of Home Affairs," Karad said.

