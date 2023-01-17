BJP National President JP Nadda's tenure extended till June 2024

BJP National President JP Nadda's term has been extended till June 2024, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced on Tuesday. He became the party chief in January 2020 for three years term. His term was to end this month. However, now the party has extended the term till 2024, after the general election. The decision was taken at the BJP's two-day National Executive Meet in Delhi.

Briefing the media, Shah said he was confident that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and JP Nadda, the BJP will win with an even bigger majority in 2024, "and once again Modi Ji will lead the nation as the PM."

The decision to continue with Nadda at the helm is also important for the party as it will face nine assembly elections before the next Lok Sabha polls in 2024. Among the states going to polls this year are Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Rajasthan, and Telangana. Jammu and Kashmir may also go for election.