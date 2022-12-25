'I was blown away,' says Arvind Panagariya after ChatGPT writes a poem on India's economic reforms

Former Niti Aayog Vice Chairperson Arvind Panagariya on Saturday said he was blown away by how ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence chatbot, described India's economic reforms.

In a tweet, Panagariya said the poem was too good not to share. He said he asked the AI software to write an ode to India’s economic reforms. "I was blown away by how it described the policy change followed by its impact," he wrote on Twitter, sharing the composition.



Below is the poem by ChatGPT shared by Panagariya

Ode to India's Economic Reforms

Oh great reformer of the land,

India's economic savior,

You came with a plan,

To lift us from labor,

The license raj was discarded,

As you opened up the markets,

Private enterprise was encouraged,

As the state's role was shrunk to its nadir.

Foreign investment flowed in,

As barriers to entry were thinned,

Manufacturing and services grew,

As GDP per capita was quickened.

Infrasture was improved,

As roads and ports were constructed,

Agriculture was modernized,

As productivity was disrupted.

Poverty and inequality decreased,

As living standards increased,

A middle class emerged,

As the nation was released.

Thank you, oh reformer of the land,

For steering India on a path of growth

We honor your vision and your hand

In shaping a brighter future for all of us, be it north, south, east, or west

Launched in November, ChatGPT has become the talk of the town for its ability to answer, write, and solve questions like humans, and sometimes in some cases, better than humans. But it has limitations too and sometimes can come up with some off responses. Despite this, people and tech experts call it a most exciting development in artificial intelligence.

Earlier this month, Roxana Daneshjou, a Stanford Medicine dermatologist working on AI/ML and precision health, said she was testing out healthcare scenarios on the new chatbot and was impressed so far. She said it seems like this could have potential as a medical chatbot, "but obviously need to check for biases and misinformation".