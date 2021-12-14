Bombay HC asks Centre to reply to PIL seeking removal of PM's name, photo from PM CARES fund

The Bombay High Court on Monday asked the Central government to respond to the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed seeking to remove Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s name and image from the PM CARES Fund and the official website,



The two-judge bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice MS Karnik said that the plea raises an "important" issue. The bench further termed the topic as "an important matter" and stated that a reply is required, India Today reported.

After this, the court issued a notice to the Central government in this regard.



Anil Singh, Additional Solicitor General (ASG), representing the central government, had sought two weeks for receiving instructions from the Centre on the concerned issue.



Vikrant Chavan, a political worker, had filed a PIL in the high court through advocate Sagar Joshi.



In the plea, the petitioner had sought for the removal of the name and picture of the Prime Minister. The petitioner had also asked for the removal of the national emblem and national flag from the official website of PM Cares.

Chavan, a district president of the Congress party, stated in his submission that the images violate provisions of the Constitution of India and the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act.

The plea had specifically sought for the removal of the words 'Prime Minister' from the name of the trust.

PM Narendra Modi announced the formation of the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) Fund in March of last year.

