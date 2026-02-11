Bonus side trip included: Malaysia Airlines pitches early bird fares for India

Malaysia Airlines is opening its next booking window with a price signal hard to ignore. The carrier has announced a limited-time Early Bird Sale for travellers in India, offering all-in return fares starting from INR 18,009.

The offer is part of the airline’s global ‘Time For’ campaign, aimed at encouraging Indian travellers to plan ahead and explore destinations across Asia and beyond with Malaysia Airlines’ signature hospitality.

Bookings under the Early Bird Sale are open until 23 February 2026, with travel valid through 30 November 2026. Terms and conditions apply.

As the Gateway to Asia and Beyond, Malaysia Airlines is positioning Kuala Lumpur as a seamless transit hub, connecting Indian passengers to destinations including Bali, Melbourne, Auckland, Sydney and more.

Passengers transiting through KLIA Terminal 1 can also opt for the airline’s Bonus Side Trip programme, which allows them to explore one of eight Malaysian destinations at no extra cost, effectively adding another stop to the journey without increasing the fare.

Beyond pricing, the airline is foregrounding its onboard experience as part of the pitch. Travellers booking under the Early Bird Sale can expect curated meals, an extensive in-flight entertainment library, family-friendly services and smooth connections via Kuala Lumpur.

With the booking window limited, the airline is urging travellers to secure fares early and lock in travel plans well ahead of the year-end holiday rush.