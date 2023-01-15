BREAKING: 72-seater aircraft crashes in Nepal's Pokhara, rescue ops underway

Nepal: A 72-seater passenger aircraft crashed in Pokhara of the Kaski district, Nepal. A total of 68 passengers and four crew members were on board the aircraft that crashed between the old airport and the Pokhara International Airport, Yeti Airlines spokesperson Sudarshan Bartaula told the Kathmandu Post.

Rescue operations are underway and the airport is closed for the time being.

Pokhara is about 200 km from the capital city of Kathmandu.

As per videos and footage, the plane can be seen in fire after the crash.

According to reports, the plane took off from Kathmandu and crashed while landing. Reports suggest that 10 foreigners were on board.

(Details awaited)