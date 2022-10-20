BREAKING: Liz Truss resigns as UK PM; Rishi Sunak not yet confirmed to succeed

Liz Truss on Thursday resigned as UK Prime Minister, just less than two months after she took over the premiership. Earlier in the day, Truss requested a meeting with the committee chief to understand the mood of the party MPs, who have been expressing their disappointment with how she handled the economic affairs amid recession fears. It was reported that more MPs were calling for her resignation. Truss was in office for only six weeks.

“I recognise given the situation I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected…I’ve spoken to HM King to notify him I’m resigning as leader of the Conservative Party,” she said during her brief statement after she decided to step down.

LIVE: UK Prime Minister Liz Truss gives statement outside Downing Street https://t.co/xhvFwZC4he — Reuters (@Reuters) October 20, 2022

Truss was under massive pressure over her former finance secretary Kwasi Kwarteng's botched economic plans that included ill-advised tax cuts. He was eventually sacked and his decisions were reversed by new finance secretary Jeremy Hunt. Just days later, Suella Braverman, another key minister from the Truss cabinet, resigned over a 'mistake' and blamed the government for losing direction.

Liz Truss came to power after defeating former treasurer Rishi Sunak in the final election even though the latter was the clear frontrunner throughout with more MPs backing him. Within days after taking over and delivering on her tax cut promises which Sunak had already warned of amid inflation, Truss started losing the backing of party MPs who lost their confidence in her as the market reacted wildly to her decisions that sank the pound sterling.