MiG-21 fighter aircraft crashes near Barmer in Rajasthan

A MiG-21 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) has crashed near Barmer in Rajasthan on Thursday.
In a statement, the IAF said that it has received inputs of a possible crash. "We are ascertaining facts," it added.
WATCH: Rajasthan: A MiG-21 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed near Barmer district.
The MiG was involved in a sortie over Baytu region when the crash happened. The exact reason of the crash is not yet known.
More details are awaited on the pilots.
Developing story...
