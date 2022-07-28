scorecardresearch
MiG-21 fighter aircraft crashes near Barmer in Rajasthan

In a statement, the IAF said that it has received inputs of a possible crash. "We are ascertaining facts," it added.

A MiG-21 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) has crashed near Barmer in Rajasthan on Thursday.

WATCH: Rajasthan: A MiG-21 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed near Barmer district. 

The MiG was involved in a sortie over Baytu region when the crash happened. The exact reason of the crash is not yet known.

More details are awaited on the pilots.

Developing story...

 

