MiG-21 fighter aircraft crashes near Barmer in Rajasthan

A MiG-21 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) has crashed near Barmer in Rajasthan on Thursday.

In a statement, the IAF said that it has received inputs of a possible crash. "We are ascertaining facts," it added.

#WATCH | Rajasthan: A MiG-21 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed near Barmer district. Further details regarding the pilots awaited pic.twitter.com/5KfO24hZB6 — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2022

The MiG was involved in a sortie over Baytu region when the crash happened. The exact reason of the crash is not yet known.

More details are awaited on the pilots.

Developing story...