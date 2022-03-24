Byju's announced as an official sponsor of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

In a first for an education technology firm, BYJU'S on Thursday announced that it has been named as an official sponsor of the 2022 Qatar World Cup. "This partnership is a watershed moment, demonstrating the unifying potential of sports and education across ages and geographies," the ed-tech firm led by Byju Raveendran said in a statement.

Financial details of the agreement were not announced.

We are delighted to announce that BYJU’S would represent India at the biggest stage as an Official Sponsor of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™️.



This would make BYJU’S the first EdTech brand to sponsor this prestigious event globally.



Stay tuned for more updates! #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/4M9cfHT5AN — BYJU'S (@BYJUS) March 24, 2022

Commenting on the development Byju Raveendran, Founder & CEO, BYJU’S said, “We are excited to be sponsoring the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, the biggest single-sport event in the world. It is a matter of pride for us to represent India on such a prestigious global stage and champion the integration of education and sport. Sport is a big part of life and brings together people across the world. Just as football inspires billions, we at BYJU’S hope to inspire the love of learning in every child’s life through this partnership.”

The lessons learnt on the sport field are unparalleled, and have shaped our outlook towards leadership and learners’ all-round development, Byju added.

Kay Madati, chief commercial officer of world soccer's governing body FIFA, said: "We are delighted to be partnered with a company like BYJU'S, which is also engaging communities and empowering young people wherever they may be in the world."

"This historic deal represents a significant step forward in BYJU’S sports sponsorship strategy," the company further claimed.

Byju's deal comes after FIFA said on Tuesday it had entered into a sponsorship agreement with Singapore-based Crypto.com for the World Cup, which will be held from November 21 to December 18, 2022.

