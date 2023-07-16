Canadian pensions funds keen to invest in India: Finance Ministry

Canadian pension funds would be keen to explore investing in infrastructure funds in India as the country offers a stable investment climate, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Sunday as per the Finance Ministry. Earlier today, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Canadian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland met on the sidelines of the 3rd G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

Building on the strong and time-tested relationship between the two sides, the ministers discussed continued constructive participation in building consensus on the G20 Finance Track work streams, the ministry said. They also discussed the progress being made on the ongoing various trade-related negotiations between India and Canada.



"Ms @cafreeland said that Canadian Pension Funds would be keen to explore investing in Indian Infrastructure Funds as India offers a stable investment climate," the Finance Ministry said in a tweet.

Also, India and Indonesia today announced the launch of the "India – Indonesia Economic and Financial Dialogue" (EFD Dialogue) on the sidelines of the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) meeting in Gujarat. The platform, unveiled during the G20 FMCBG meeting, seeks to strengthen cooperation between the two nations and foster a shared understanding of global issues.

"The evolution of India's 'Look East Policy' in 1991, followed by the 'Act East Policy', has facilitated a rapid development in our bilateral relations, particularly in the commercial and cultural fields,” Sitharaman said. "Indonesia has emerged as India’s largest trading partner in the ASEAN region, with our trade seeing an eightfold increase since 2005, reaching an impressive $38 billion in FY 2022-23."