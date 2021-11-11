Capital A announces $25 million fund to back early-stage start-ups, invests in B2B logistics firm, RoaDO

Venture fund for early-stage start-ups, Capital A has announced a corpus of $25 million to make small ticket size investments in early-stage firms. Every year, Capital A plans to invest in 8-10 companies with a ticket size of $50,000 to $500,000 and will participate in follow on rounds as well.

The fund is led by Ankit Kedia, former promoter of Manjushree Technopack Ltd, which claims to be the largest manufacturers of rigid plastics packaging in the entire South Asia region. The company was divested to Advent International in 2018.

As a part of the initiative, Capital A said that it has made an undisclosed investment in B2B logistics firm RoaDo. RoaDo is a SAAS based platform aiming to optimise visibility, real-time control and efficiency in the supply chains

With digitisation of supply chains becoming imperative in a post-COVID-19 environment, the investment opportunities in the space will help accelerate the business transformation and remove inefficiencies which is where the RoaDo will leverage the investment from Capital A, as per an official handout.

RoaDo is a cloud-based platform offering an operating system to help logistics firms digitise their businesses and enhance their customer experience. The solution works as a plug-and-play technology partner that can be activated in 5 minutes without any specific hardware needs. The feature-rich platform also allows tracking and tracing of consignments without any need for GPS or sophisticated hardware, offers AI-enabled exceptions and alerts with actionable insights, and automated customer updates.

“Logistics is considered to be the backbone of any country’s economy. In India, the development of this sector is being seen as the enabler in driving the country towards becoming a global manufacturing and services. The government is aiming to bring down the cost of logistics to 10 percent from the current 14.4 per cent within the next 4 years which will make manufacturing sector competitive at international level. To achieve this, there is a need for a new generation of service providers with its vision of digitising the B2B supply chains in the country. Our strategic involvement with RoaDo is a step towards Capital A’s mission to invest in diversified and high potential sectors,” Ankit Kedia, Founder and Lead Investor, Capital A, said.

