Carborundum Universal posts consolidated Q4 net at Rs 61 crore

Manufacturer of abrasives Carborundum Universal Ltd has clocked a marginal decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 61 crore for the fourth quarter ending March 31, 2019, compared to Rs 62.90 crore during the corresponding period last year.

The city-based Murugappa Group company had posted a consolidated net profit for the year ending March 31, 2019, to Rs 247.60 crore from Rs 219.59 crore registered last fiscal, according to a NSE filing.

The consolidated total income for the January-March 2019 quarter grew to Rs 703.57 crore from Rs 654.09 crore during the corresponding period last year.

For the year ending March 31, the consolidated total income of the company went up to Rs 2,716.20 crore from Rs 2,418.09 crore a year ago.

The Board of Directors, which met Friday, recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.25 per share on a face value of Re one per share.

Shares ended at Rs 369.95 a piece up by 0.49 per cent over the previous close in NSE.

Also Read: PMO owes me Rs 1.4 lakh, IT Dept Rs 85,000: PM Modi in election affidavit

Also Read: Foreign airlines savour rising demand as Jet Airways crumbles

Also Read: Ducati plans to enter tier-two cities in India